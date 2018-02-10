We’ve heard a lot in the past few days about the arguments inside the cabinet between the rival factions over the form of Brexit that individual ministers want.

How that will turn out is far from clear and whether it will be the Philip Hammond or the Boris Johnson approach that prevails.

Clearly because they are not the government there is much less focus on the LAB Brexit divide between the bulk of party supporters and the leadership. That could be critical both in the short and long term.

Even after Brexit has happened this will be an ongoing part of UK politics with, no doubt, team Corbyn’s detractors every ready to point the finger at Labour’s equivocation.

Above is the Labour voter split in the latest YouGov.

Mike Smithson

