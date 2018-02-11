Well this is how bad Mrs May's indecision over Brexit is, some Tory MPs want her to bring back Nick Timothy. Top scoop as usual from @ShippersUnbound. https://t.co/OM7N4jXzRO pic.twitter.com/oAoe2tWbZP — TSE (@TSEofPB) February 11, 2018

It is clear that whatever decision makes on Brexit it will likely hasten Mrs May’s departure.

The Sunday Times say

The standard bearer of the hardliners, Jacob Rees-Mogg, has privately told colleagues he would be a lot more relaxed “if we knew what we were transitioning to”. In extremis, this mistrust manifests itself in threats to oust May by submitting letters to the backbench 1922 committee demanding a vote of no confidence. “We’ve made our position clear to the prime minister,” said one Eurosceptic. “If she lets us down, the letters will go in.”

The procrastination from Mrs May is all about keeping her as PM for as long as possible whilst the national interest seems to be relegated as a priority.

As we say in Yorkshire, pee or get off the pot, the fact that Nick Timothy’s stint as Chief of Staff is seen as the halcyon days of Mrs May’s leadership and people want him back should send a chill down the spine of every Tory and near tumescent joy to every opponent of the Tories.

The consequences of Timothy’s stint as Chief of Staff is that Mrs May lost David Cameron’s majority, the Sunday Times also observe

The prospects of May getting any deal through the Commons could hang on the position of the Labour Party. It plans its own away day in coming weeks to agree a stance that is likely to be “opposing the Tory Brexit, whatever it is”.

TSE



