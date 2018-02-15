Big night of local elections in prospect. 14 seats with nearly 90k eligible to vote. Excellent here from @andrewteale https://t.co/AyLxTgrRGX — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 15, 2018

Will tonight’s results reinforce polls view of a shift to CON?

The 14 seats in almost all parts of the country feature 7 CON defences; 4 LAB ones + UKIP, SNP & a local Residents’s group a seat apiece. So we are like to get a relatively good picture.

It is highly unusual to have so many contests all on the same night. Between them nearly 90,000 people will have been able to vote today although I’d be surprised if more than a third of them did.

Andrew Teale has written his usual comprehensive preview of each seat which is well worth looking through.

Result should start coming through at about 2300.

