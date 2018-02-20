

Twelve month chart from Betfata.io

Everyday for months, it seems, the news has been dominated by developments over Brexit and tinight, of course, we have the letter from 62 conservative MPs saying to Theresa May that they want a hard exit.

But the Westminster numbers remain very tight and it is hard to come to any definitive conclusion over what form of Brexit will be agreed or whether something else might come along to put a total spanner into the works.

One such one diversion over the past few days over Northern Ireland relates to the implications for the Good Friday Agreement, which of course was what brought the Troubles to an end in 1998. The way some proponents of hard Brexit are ready to rubbish the Good Friday Agreement suggest that they see the danger for their position of this not being resolved.

Meanwhile March 29th 2019 gets even closer.

Mike Smithson

