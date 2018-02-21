Can someone pls fetch a bodybag for Steve Baker we have a casualty here pic.twitter.com/mzp4p1IYGy — Alan White (@aljwhite) February 21, 2018

Now legal action

The above interview between Andrew Neil and Minister Steve Baker on today’s Daily Politics just about sums up the reason why Conservative have got it so wrong in the attacks on Corbyn.

Some of them appear to have built on the revelations in the media with their own view about what this means and now, Mr Corbyn, is taking legal action. I thought that Andrew Neill’s approach was correct although I felt sorry for Steve Baker being the one in the Tory representative spot for today’s PMQs programme. Whoever had been sitting in that chair would have had the same treatment.

What this illustrates is that that overstating a case can undermine it. If you make an attack and get part factually wrong you are in danger of getting more discredited than your target.

There’s also the danger of being less believed in future attacks when your evidence maybe stronger.

There is a lot that the Conservatives could learn from the Labour government of 1997-2010 when it come to media management.

Mike Smithson

