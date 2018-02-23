TMay at risk of Commons defeat as LAB shifts on Brexit – dangerous times for the PM who lost the CON majority at GE17https://t.co/R7CfTtJKO3 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 23, 2018

Crunch time for the embattled PM?

Since her humiliating failure to retain the Conservative majority last June Theresa May has lived a charmed life. Who would have predicted on that weekend after the election that she could still be there in charge 9 months later. But she is though it’s starting to look as though the Brexit crunch is coming.

As the Guardian is reporting in the story linked to in the Tweet above Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn is planning a big speech after the weekend which could see a change in the opposition’s approach to Brexit.

Most specifically the Labour leader could pledge his party to support a Customs Union and we might even see Labour MPs whipped to vote for a rebel Conservative amendment on a trade bill.

The CON anti-Brexiter, Anna Soubry, is tabling one with the apparent intention of making it attractive to Labour.

However you look at it the numbers with the vote on either side a very tight There are probably enough Conservative rebels around though we have to offset the hard line Labour Brexiters who have consistently voted with the government.

Mike Smithson

