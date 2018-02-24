Vice-Chairman of Tory party & MP apologises to Corbyn for 'seriously defamatory' tweet, pays JC legal costs and makes donation to charity of Corbyn's choice https://t.co/EbjmdhHbT7 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) February 24, 2018

The case raises more questions over the PM’s decision

It might be remembered that shortly after Bradley was appointed Conservative Party Vice Chairman last month a series of stories appeared about controversial things that he had written on the internet some of years earlier emerged. At the time they were passed off as simply youthful indiscretions.

The case with his Corbyn Tweet that he’s had to go through the humiliating process of publicly apologising to the LAB leader, paying his legal fees and making a donation to charity suggests that Bradley hasn’t learned. It also raises questions about the PM’s judgement.

If Bradley’s smart he’d resign from the national party post and adopt a low profile for a few months. His actions have made it much much harder for the Tories to make any future attacks on Corbyn by raising things for his past.

Mike Smithson

