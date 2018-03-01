As we wait for tomorrow’s big Brexit speech from Mrs. MayMarch 1st, 2018
Former PM Tony Blair claims there is now a 50% chance Brexit won't happen https://t.co/CB9cDJEgo9 pic.twitter.com/obT3f0hLCy
— Keiran Pedley (@keiranpedley) March 1, 2018
3 options for May's speech tomorrow – @PCollinsTimes also has a lovely payoff line £ https://t.co/BxHLITBLSh pic.twitter.com/B7O177hzZZ
— John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) March 1, 2018
This is a proper, devastating political speech by John Major. There is argument, passion and facts. Big picture and small details. The fact that the Brexiteers are attacking him and not his arguments says it all. https://t.co/sqBv1wycyn
— David Miliband (@DMiliband) March 1, 2018