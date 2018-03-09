Another day and Corbyn’s detachment on Brexit from the vast majority of LAB voters seems amazingMarch 9th, 2018
WATCH: #Brexit must stop immigrants being used to undercut wages, @jeremycorbyn tells Scottish Labour conference #ScotLab18
More: https://t.co/UqDWQEpoae pic.twitter.com/fXp6BRy6OD
— STV News (@STVNews) March 9, 2018
Understandably, a lot of people will focus on the wages bit, but the more interesting bit is that this, overall, is an explicitly left Eurosceptic speech. https://t.co/MeVtLfaVBy
— Stephen Bush (@stephenkb) March 9, 2018
Grim.
He thinks he's run down the clock long enough to ensure a hard Brexit so he doesn't have to lie any more.
Took all his supporters for fools.
— GOsborneGenius (@GOsborneGenius) March 9, 2018
LAB voter split today's YouGov Brexit tracker pic.twitter.com/khOWzbBlW4
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 9, 2018