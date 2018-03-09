But LAB only makes net gain of one

Farnworth on Bolton (Lab defence)

Result: Con 153 (6% -3% on last time), Lab 969 (38% -10% on last time), Lib Dem 23 (1% -2% on last time), UKIP 169 (7% -29% on last time), Green 18 (1% -3% on last time), Residents 1,204 (47%, no candidate last time)

Residents GAIN from Labour with a majority of 235 (9%) on a notional swing of 28.5% from Lab to Residents (9.5% from UKIP to Lab)

Droylsden East on Tameside (Lab defence)

Result: Con 489 (31% +23% on last time), Lab 986 (62% +14% on last time), Lib Dem 30 (2%, no candidate last time), Green 98 (6% +1% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -39%)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 497 (31%) on a swing of 4.5% from Lab to Con (26.5% from UKIP to Lab)

Wollaton West on Nottingham (Con defence)

Result: Con 1,920 (43% +8% on last time), Lab 2,193 (49% +10% on last time), Lib Dem 237 (5% -2% on last time), Green 72 (2% -8% on last time), Others 41 (1% (No UKIP candidate this time -9%)

Labour GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 273 (6%) on a swing of 1% from Con to Lab

Oakham South East on Rutland (Con defence)

Result: Con 204 (40% +1% on last time), Ind 300 (60% +21% on last time) (No Liberal Democrat candidate this time -22%)

Independent GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 96 (20%) on a swing of 10% from Con to Ind (21.5% from Lib Dem to Ind)

Little Parndon and Hare Street on Harlow (Lab defence)

Result: Con 394 (31% +5% on last time), Lab 781 (62% +8% on last time), UKIP 80 (6% -13% on last time)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 387 (31%) on a swing of 1.5% from Con to Lab

Northcurch on Dacorum (Con defence)

Result: Con 260 (28% -32% on last time), Lab 97 (11% -1% on last time), Lib Dem 545 (59% +40% on last time), Green 19 (2% -7% on last time)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 285 (31%) on a swing of 36% from Con to Lib Dem

Rochester West on Medway (Con defence)

Result: Con 1,007 (40% -3% on last time), Lab 1,212 (48% +27% on last time), Lib Dem 119 (5% +1% on last time), UKIP 104 (4% -16% on last time), Green 107 (4% -6% on last time) (No Others this time -1%)

Labour GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 205 (8%) on a swing of 15% from Con to Lab

Petersfield, Bell Hill on East Hampshire (Con defence)

Result: Con 145 (27% -20% on last time), Lab 56 (10% -5% on last time), Lib Dem 156 (29% +15% on last time), UKIP 11 (2% -10% on last time), Ind 178 (33%, no candidate last time) (No Green candidate this time -11%)

Independent GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 22 (4%) on a swing of 9% from Lib Dem to Ind (26.5% from Con to Ind)

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



