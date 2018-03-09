Tories lose all FIVE seats they were defending in party’s worst night of local elections since TMay became PMMarch 9th, 2018
But LAB only makes net gain of one
Farnworth on Bolton (Lab defence)
Result: Con 153 (6% -3% on last time), Lab 969 (38% -10% on last time), Lib Dem 23 (1% -2% on last time), UKIP 169 (7% -29% on last time), Green 18 (1% -3% on last time), Residents 1,204 (47%, no candidate last time)
Residents GAIN from Labour with a majority of 235 (9%) on a notional swing of 28.5% from Lab to Residents (9.5% from UKIP to Lab)
Droylsden East on Tameside (Lab defence)
Result: Con 489 (31% +23% on last time), Lab 986 (62% +14% on last time), Lib Dem 30 (2%, no candidate last time), Green 98 (6% +1% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -39%)
Labour HOLD with a majority of 497 (31%) on a swing of 4.5% from Lab to Con (26.5% from UKIP to Lab)
Wollaton West on Nottingham (Con defence)
Result: Con 1,920 (43% +8% on last time), Lab 2,193 (49% +10% on last time), Lib Dem 237 (5% -2% on last time), Green 72 (2% -8% on last time), Others 41 (1% (No UKIP candidate this time -9%)
Labour GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 273 (6%) on a swing of 1% from Con to Lab
Oakham South East on Rutland (Con defence)
Result: Con 204 (40% +1% on last time), Ind 300 (60% +21% on last time) (No Liberal Democrat candidate this time -22%)
Independent GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 96 (20%) on a swing of 10% from Con to Ind (21.5% from Lib Dem to Ind)
Little Parndon and Hare Street on Harlow (Lab defence)
Result: Con 394 (31% +5% on last time), Lab 781 (62% +8% on last time), UKIP 80 (6% -13% on last time)
Labour HOLD with a majority of 387 (31%) on a swing of 1.5% from Con to Lab
Northcurch on Dacorum (Con defence)
Result: Con 260 (28% -32% on last time), Lab 97 (11% -1% on last time), Lib Dem 545 (59% +40% on last time), Green 19 (2% -7% on last time)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 285 (31%) on a swing of 36% from Con to Lib Dem
Rochester West on Medway (Con defence)
Result: Con 1,007 (40% -3% on last time), Lab 1,212 (48% +27% on last time), Lib Dem 119 (5% +1% on last time), UKIP 104 (4% -16% on last time), Green 107 (4% -6% on last time) (No Others this time -1%)
Labour GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 205 (8%) on a swing of 15% from Con to Lab
Petersfield, Bell Hill on East Hampshire (Con defence)
Result: Con 145 (27% -20% on last time), Lab 56 (10% -5% on last time), Lib Dem 156 (29% +15% on last time), UKIP 11 (2% -10% on last time), Ind 178 (33%, no candidate last time) (No Green candidate this time -11%)
Independent GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 22 (4%) on a swing of 9% from Lib Dem to Ind (26.5% from Con to Ind)
Compiled by Harry Hayfield