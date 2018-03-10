YouGov’s 4 part question sees a shift over 7 weeks

The above from the latest YouGov poll has not received much attention – what voters now say what they want on Brexit. Clearly this will evolve as thing progress.

All this presents Team TMay with a problem as she tries head off the growing head of steam led by Rees-Mogg – current favourite to become next PM.

Latest Brexit betting has 58% on the UK still being in the EU after March 29th next year.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



