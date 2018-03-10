More want a softer Brexit, a 2nd referendum or Brexit abandoned completely than back government’s current strategyMarch 10th, 2018
YouGov’s 4 part question sees a shift over 7 weeks
The above from the latest YouGov poll has not received much attention – what voters now say what they want on Brexit. Clearly this will evolve as thing progress.
All this presents Team TMay with a problem as she tries head off the growing head of steam led by Rees-Mogg – current favourite to become next PM.
Latest Brexit betting has 58% on the UK still being in the EU after March 29th next year.