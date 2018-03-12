Theresa May said it was “highly likely” that Russia is responsible for the poisoning of a former Russian spy https://t.co/zYJzVi0ZIM — BuzzFeed UK Politics (@BuzzFeedUKPol) March 12, 2018

May says government will consider Russian response on Wed. If there is no satisfactory answer the UK will deem the Kremlin has carried out "unlawful use of force" on British territory — Luke Harding (@lukeharding1968) March 12, 2018

#Russian response to UK measures over Skripal may go beyond tit-for-tat. BBC likely to be in firing line, as well as all serving British diplomats. A rough ride ahead for expats in Moscow — Luke Harding (@lukeharding1968) March 12, 2018

