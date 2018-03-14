« So crunch day on Russia for the PM
The big development following TMay’s Russia statement is an apparent divide within LAB over Corbyn’s response

March 14th, 2018


The most noticeable feature of the MP responses to the PM Russia statement was the way many LAB MPs seem to be backing the government rather than their leader, Mr. Corbyn. The Tweets above sets the scene. One after another LAB MPs stood up pointedly backing TMay and not mentioning what their leader had said.

Quite where this will go is hard to say but based on the LAB MPs contributions to the discussion after the statement ignoring what their man had said it is clear that the party has a problem.

In the past year most of Corbyn’s opponents from the 2016 confidence move against him have held their tongues and there has been a show of unity. Maybe the events in Salisbury will change that.

