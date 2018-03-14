Not a happy afternoon among Labour MPs – suggestions one of them will put down a motion backing the govt's position explicitly https://t.co/7wkEfa48ep — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) March 14, 2018

Have read the comments of the Leader of the Opposition’s spokesperson. Mr Milne’s comments do not represent the views of the majority of our voters, members or MPs. We’ll get abuse for saying so but where British lives have been put at risk it is important to be clear about this. — Chuka Umunna (@ChukaUmunna) March 14, 2018

Jeremy Corbyn under fire over response to PM's Russia statement https://t.co/LP6bM3ccYe — Jessica Elgot (@jessicaelgot) March 14, 2018



The most noticeable feature of the MP responses to the PM Russia statement was the way many LAB MPs seem to be backing the government rather than their leader, Mr. Corbyn. The Tweets above sets the scene. One after another LAB MPs stood up pointedly backing TMay and not mentioning what their leader had said.

Quite where this will go is hard to say but based on the LAB MPs contributions to the discussion after the statement ignoring what their man had said it is clear that the party has a problem.

In the past year most of Corbyn’s opponents from the 2016 confidence move against him have held their tongues and there has been a show of unity. Maybe the events in Salisbury will change that.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



