As expected the special election in Pennsylvania has been extraordinarily tight and as can be seen from the New York Times table above this is a virtual dead heat. At the moment, 0300GMT, about 11000 absentee ballots have still to be counted and it is hard to see how we can get a result overnight.

Betfair has been swinging all the time with news of each minute precinct pushing it one way or the other.

Whatever this is a very good result, even if at the end of the day they don’t win the seat, for the Democrats given how well the Republicans have performed in this part of Pennsylvania in recent elections. At the White House Race in 2016 Donald Trump won this area by 20%.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



