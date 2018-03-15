Has Gavin Williamson (AKA “Private Pike”) blown it?

I’ve been in London all day and have only just viewed the above for myself – the comment from the Defence Secretary, Gavin Williamson that Russia should just “go away and shut up”. Apparently this wasn’t just a spur of the moment comment but one that he had drafted before.

It hardly seems the sort of language you would expect a minister in a senior position to make in the current situation and just gives ammunition to those CON MPs who are opposed to him.

His appointment to the job last November was highly controversial because he had no previous ministerial experience. His main claim to fame was his management of TMay’s leadership campaign in 2016.

He’s currently rated at about 25/1 to succeed Mrs. May. My guess is that will ease further out.

Mike Smithson

