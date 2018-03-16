Two CON holds and a gain

Stamford, St. George’s on South Kesteven (Con defence)

Result: Con 309 (46% +13% on last time), Ind 174 (26%, no candidate last time), Lab 114 (17% +1% on last time), Lib Dem 68 (10%, no candidate last time), Green 13 (2% -10% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -19%. No Stamford Independent this time -19%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 135 (20%) on a notional swing of 6.5% from Ind to Con (16% from UKIP to Con)

Stamford, St. John’s on South Kesteven (Con defence)

Result: Con 327 (39% -10% on last time), Ind 267 (32%, no candidate last time), Lib Dem 156 (19%, no candidate last time), Lab 66 (8%, no candidate last time), Green 15 (2%, no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -22%, No Stamford Independent candidate this time -29%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 60 (7%) on a notional swing of 21% from Con to Ind (9.5% from Stamford Independent to Con)

Longbeck on Redcar and Cleveland (Ind defence)

Result: Con 494 (33% +7% on last time), Lib Dem 397 (26% +12% on last time), Lab 337 (22% +4% on last time), Ind 282 (19% -3% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -20%)

Conservative GAIN from Independent with a majority of 97 (7%) on a swing of 2.5% from Con to Lib Dem (5% from Ind to Con)

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



