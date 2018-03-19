But by 46% to 30% they’d back government if it proposed a second referendum

There’s a new 1,507 sample Survation poll, restricted just to GE2015/GE2017 Conservative voters, which seeks to get their views on Brexit and related issues. Fieldwork took place last week.

It appears that the sample was chosen by getting back to those who had participated in Survation polls ahead of the two previous elections. It was commissioned by a body called Citizens for Britain which is a grass roots organisation of stop Brexit Tories.

I have highlighted here four of the key findings. I assume that the data from the poll will appear on the Survation website in the next day or two.

The big picture from the numbers is that a significant number of CON voters are committed to leaving the EU whatever the consequences.

There is a second referendum question asking how those sampled would view such a move if this is what the government wanted. The phraseology makes it difficult to make comparisons with other second referendum polling.

If you believed that the Brexit deal negotiated by the government threatened jobs and living standards in the UK, which of the following is closest to your view? Government should reconsider leaving 36%

Government should not reconsider leaving 50%

Don’t know 13%

If your MP believed that the terms the EU had agreed with the UK regarding Brexit were significantly negative for the UK, would you or would you not support them in their decision to oppose the deal in Parliament? Would support 35%

Would not support 33%

Don’t know 31%

When the UK Government’s negotiations over the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU are complete, if the government were to propose a referendum asking the public if they will accept or reject the deal, to what extent would you support or oppose this? Support 46%

Oppose 30%

Neither support or oppose 15%

Don’t know 9%

How well or badly do you think the government are doing at negotiating Britain’s exit from the EU? Well 51%

Badly 40%

Don’t know 9%

Updated with further finding

If your MP believed that the UK being in a modified (new) form of a customs union with the EU, where key aspects of the customs union were retained but the UK would have some autonomy in its ability to make trade deals with other countries, would you or would you not support them in their decision for the UK to be a member of such an arrangement? Would support 47%

Would not support 24%

Don’t know 29%

Mike Smithson

