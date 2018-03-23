CON, the LDs and SNP net gain of one each while LAB finish all square. This week’s local electionsMarch 23rd, 2018
Penicuik on Midlothian (Lab defence)
First Preference Votes: SNP 1,663 (35% unchanged on last time), Con 1,433 (30% +4% on last time), Lab 1,310 (28% +2% on last time), Green 344 (7% +1% on last time) (No Lib Dem candidate this time -7%)
SNP lead on the first count of 230 on a swing of 2% from SNP to Con
Estimated Lib Dem split: 57% to Con, 29% to Lab, 14% to Green
No candidate elected on first count, Green candidate eliminated
Second count: Green Transfers Con 1,496 +36, Lab 1,414 +104, SNP 1,803 +140
No candidate elected on second count, Lab candidate eleminated
Third count: Lab transfers Con 1,788 +319, SNP 2,237 +434
SNP GAIN from Labour on the third count
Bunbury on Cheshire East (Con defence)
Result: Con 663 (53% -17% on last time), Lib Dem 342 (28% no candidate last time), Lab 178 (14% -4% on last time), Green 60 (5% -7% on last time)
Conservative HOLD with a majority of 321 (25%) on a notional swing of 22.5% from Con to Lib Dem (6.5% from Con to Lab)
Leek West on Staffordshire, Moorlands (Con defence)
Result: Lab 487 (43% +23% on last time), Con 370 (33% -1% on last time), Lib Dem 218 (19% +8% on last time), Ind 61 (5% -4% on last time) (No Green candidate this time -12%, No local Independent candidate this time -15%)
Labour GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 117 (10%) on a swing of 11% from Con to Lab
Worksop South East on Bassetlaw (Lab defence)
Result: Lab 1,004 (77% +10% on last time), Con 197 (15% +9% on last time), Lib Dem 98 (8% +5% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -24%)
Labour HOLD with a majority of 807 (62%) on a swing of 0.5% from Con to Lab (17% from UKIP to Lab)
Estimated UKIP split: 42% to Lab, 38% to Con, 21% to Lib Dem
Central and Walton on Aylesbury Vale (Con defence)
Result: Lib Dem 551 (41% +18% on last time), Con 425 (32% -1% on last time), Lab 267 (20% +1% on last time), Green 61 (5% -3% on last time), Ind 44 (3% no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -17%)
Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 126 (9%) on a swing of 9.5% from Con to Lib Dem
Ridgeway on Chiltern (Ind defence)
Result: Con 268 (38% +17% on last time), Lab 230 (33% no candidate last time), Lib Dem 203 (29% +12% on last time) (No Independent candidate this time -61%)
Conservative GAIN from Independent with a majority of 38 (5%) on a notional swing of 8% from Con to Lab
Ockendon on Thurrock (UKIP defence)
Result: Con 696 (36% +7% on last time), Lab 696 (36% +9% on last time), Local Independent 531 (28% no candidate last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -44%)
Tied election between Con and Lab on a swing of 1% from Con to Lab (25.5% swing from UKIP to Con)
After the drawing of lots, the Conservative candidate was deemed elected
Conservative GAIN from UKIP