LAB MP Wes Streeting hits the nail on the head about Corbyn’s party and antisemitismMarch 23rd, 2018
Just been sacked by @jeremycorbyn for my long held views on the damage #Brexit will do to the Good Friday Agreement & the economy of the entire U.K. Those views are shared by Labour members & supporters and I will continue to speak up for them, and in the interest of our country.
— Owen Smith (@OwenSmith_MP) March 23, 2018
If only antisemites were dealt with as swiftly and severely as Remainers. https://t.co/hnm3tCRn4Q
— Wes Streeting MP (@wesstreeting) March 23, 2018