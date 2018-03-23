The spotlight turns to Obama’a V-P after threat to “beat up” Trump

Over the past couple of days there’s been renewed betting interest in former vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic nomination.

It all started with a spat with Trump sparked off by Biden comments at an anti-sexual assault rally in Florida when he cited lewd comments Mr. Trump made in a 2005 about grabbing women. He said:

“A guy who ended up becoming our national leader said, ‘I can grab a woman anywhere and she likes it, “They asked me if I’d like to debate this gentleman, and I said, ‘No.’ I said, ‘If we were in high school, I’d take him behind the gym and beat the hell out of him.’”

Inevitably the compulsive Twitterer in the White House responded:

“Crazy Joe Biden is trying to act like a tough guy. Actually, he is weak, both mentally and physically, and yet he threatens me, for the second time, with physical assault. He doesn’t know me, but he would go down fast and hard, crying all the way. Don’t threaten people Joe!“

Biden is an able campaigner and can command media attention. A CNN poll in January had him beating the incumbent by 17 points in a theoretical match-up – a result that said more about his name recognition than anything else. The same poll had the aged Bernie Sanders 15 points ahead.

Age is a huge problem for the former V-P. He’s currently 75 and would be 78 if he was elected. Even by American standards, surely, that is far too old. My guess is that age-related issues would emerge during a primary campaign if he decided to go for it.

Three of the four topping current betting for the Democratic nomination are heading for 70 or above good the other one, California senator Kamala Harris, is much younger and has been making her mark as a fierce critic of the trump administration.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



