BBC: Jeremy Corbyn regrets comments about 'anti-Semitic' mural

https://t.co/QPKnndQTO4 — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 24, 2018

This is becoming a running sore

The above is the latest difficult antisemitism story that Corbyn has had to respond to and these appear to be coming thick and fast at the moment.

Once a narrative like this develops it can be extremely difficult to close it down.

If Labour appears to be in with a shout at the next election then you can bet is that this will be raised in a manner that is designed to damage the Labour leader and his party.

The question is what Team Corbyn can do to close this down and this looks challenging. Today’s story is based on something that appeared on Facebook book six years ago when Corbyn was just a rebel backbencher who did not attract much attention.

My suggestion is that he visits Yad Vashem – the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre near Jerusalem. He would be following in the footsteps of scores of world political leaders over the years.

Mike Smithson

