Election anoraks can spend hours with this

On PB we always like to hear about innovative means of getting election and other data. Well let me alert you to Lawrence Ware’s grandly titled Universal Ballot Database which enables the user to zoom in, see the mapping of every individual ward n England and Wales and the results.

What it does is link the comprehensive Rallings and Thrasher election data base with Google maps.

It does use an enormous amount of computing resource and although it work on my phone with 6GB of Ram it is not ideal. Much better on a modern laptop.

Have fun and get your own data fast.

Mike Smithson

