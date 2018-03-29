A year to go and the latest chart based on the YouGov Brexit tracker pic.twitter.com/cqW6hhQL4z

Latest YouGov Brexit tracker finds "wrong to leave" once again with a lead.

In hindsight, do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the EU?

Right 42% -1

Wrong 45% =

DK 14%

— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) March 29, 2018