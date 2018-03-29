A year to go till Brexit and the latest YouGov tracker has Britain as divided as everMarch 29th, 2018
Latest YouGov Brexit tracker finds "wrong to leave" once again with a lead.
In hindsight, do you think Britain was right or wrong to vote to leave the EU?
Right 42% -1
Wrong 45% =
DK 14%
