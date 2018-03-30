Analysis of the Q1 local by-elections finds CON struggling to benefit from the almost total collapse if the UKIP voteMarch 30th, 2018
Vote changes from by-elections in previously CON held wards
Vote changes from by-elections in previously LAB held wards
Vote changes from by-elections in previously UKIP held wards
The real story of the local by-elections in the first quarter (and I suspect one that will be repeated in just five weeks time) is the collapse of UKIP losing 90% of it’s vote compared to last time and showing that it’s not just UKIP voters now voting Con, but UKIP candidates not even standing as UKIP but instead as “Name of local area” candidates.