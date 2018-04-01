What I like about Jeremy Corbyn and Seumas Milne is that they have put the era of spin behind them https://t.co/HYXhePQqp6 — John Rentoul (@JohnRentoul) April 1, 2018

Jeremy Corbyn’s decision to delete his old Facebook account was taken some time ago, partly over security concerns (eg being added to groups without his knowledge), apparently. — Kevin Schofield (@PolhomeEditor) April 1, 2018

So decision was taken to delete Corbyn's Facebook account taken some time ago (undefined). So why wasn't it done when decision made. Hardly a big job. All this does is suggest that there's more problematic material there. https://t.co/GWTdTJAWSu — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 1, 2018

