I rather like this approach to looking at the White House race because this is a state battle as we saw in 2016 when Hillary Clinton won the popular vote but Trump made it because he picked up several key states by very small margins.

Currently you can get Biden at 20/1 for the Presidency and Sanders at 12/1.

I’m not tempted at these odds given how long you would have to wait and so much could happen in the meantime.

Today I had what is only my third WH2020 bet at 280/1 on Betfair. I’m planing a separate post.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



