On this week’s podcast, Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi focus on recent polling of Labour members by YouGov looking at Corbyn’s job approval rating and their reactions to the recent anti-Semitism row engulfing the party. Leo looks at how these results compare to a similar survey this time last year and Keiran has a bone to pick with how the anti-Semitism numbers were presented in the media.

Elsewhere on the show, Keiran and Leo discuss the latest revelations in the ever evolving Russia story and delve into some numbers you might have missed from YouGov on Brexit with less than a year to go until Britain ‘leaves’ the EU (depending on how you interpret the transition).

