Clearly the Hither Green incident has attracted an enormous amount of attention and the news about the background of the person who was killed has also reinforced thinking.

The party splits on this are hardly surprising with UKIP backers the most likely to support the notion and Lib Dems voters the least.

The older you are, as you might expect the more likely you were in the poll to back the idea.

Whether this will actually lead to legislation I doubt. It didn’t after the Tony Martin case.

Mike Smithson

