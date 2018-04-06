« By 61-19 those sampled by YouGov say it should be legal to use force to kill in defence of home
Gains for the LDs and Greens the highlights of this week’s local elections

April 6th, 2018

Caol and Mallig on Highland (SNP defence)
First Preferences: Con 183 (9% unchanged on last time), Lib Dem 658 (31% +22% on last time), Campbell (Ind) 98 (5%), MacKinnon (Ind) 146 (7%), SNP 574 (27%, Wood (Ind) 454 (21%) (No Lab candidate this time -6%,
Total Independent vote: 698 (33% -19% on last time)
Liberal Democrat lead of 84 (4%) on a swing of 20.5% from Ind to Lib Dem
No candidate elected on first count, Campbell (Ind) eliminated
Second Count: Con +5, Lib Dem +13, MacKinnon (Ind) +30, SNP +37, Wood (Ind) +17 Non Transferable 16
No candidate elected on second count, MacKinnion (Ind) eliminated
Third Count: Con +12, Lib Dem +35, SNP +24, Wood (Ind) +68 Non Transferable 53
No candidate elected on third count, Con eliminated
Fourth Count: Lib Dem +85, SNP +2, Wood (Ind) +41 Non Transferable 125
No candidate elected on fourth count, Wood (Ind) eliminated
Fifth Count: Lib Dem +177, SNP +120 Non Transferable 408
Liberal Democrat GAIN from SNP on fifth count

Heyhouses on Fylde (Con defence)
Result: Con 655 (58% +11% on last time), Lab 202 (18% -13% on last time), Lib Dem 138 (12% -10% on last time), Green 133 (12%, no candidate last time)
Conservative HOLD with a majority of 453 (40%) on a swing of 12% from Lab to Con

Milford on New Forest (Con defence)
Result: Con 1,057 (76% -4% on last time), Lib Dem 200 (14%, no candidate last time), Lab 126 (9% -11% on last time)
Conservative HOLD with a majority of 857 (62%) on a swing of 9% from Con to Lib Dem (3.5% from Lab to Con)

Wiveliscombe and West Deane on Taunton Deane (Ind defence)
Result: Green 600 (45% +32% on last time), Lib Dem 389 (29% +13% on last time), Con 352 (26% -6% on last time) (No Independent candidate this time -39%)
Green GAIN from Independent with a majority of 211 (16%) on a swing of 9.5% from Lib Dem to Green (notional swing: 35.5% from Ind to Green)


