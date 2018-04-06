Caol and Mallig on Highland (SNP defence)

First Preferences: Con 183 (9% unchanged on last time), Lib Dem 658 (31% +22% on last time), Campbell (Ind) 98 (5%), MacKinnon (Ind) 146 (7%), SNP 574 (27%, Wood (Ind) 454 (21%) (No Lab candidate this time -6%,

Total Independent vote: 698 (33% -19% on last time)

Liberal Democrat lead of 84 (4%) on a swing of 20.5% from Ind to Lib Dem

No candidate elected on first count, Campbell (Ind) eliminated

Second Count: Con +5, Lib Dem +13, MacKinnon (Ind) +30, SNP +37, Wood (Ind) +17 Non Transferable 16

No candidate elected on second count, MacKinnion (Ind) eliminated

Third Count: Con +12, Lib Dem +35, SNP +24, Wood (Ind) +68 Non Transferable 53

No candidate elected on third count, Con eliminated

Fourth Count: Lib Dem +85, SNP +2, Wood (Ind) +41 Non Transferable 125

No candidate elected on fourth count, Wood (Ind) eliminated

Fifth Count: Lib Dem +177, SNP +120 Non Transferable 408

Liberal Democrat GAIN from SNP on fifth count

Heyhouses on Fylde (Con defence)

Result: Con 655 (58% +11% on last time), Lab 202 (18% -13% on last time), Lib Dem 138 (12% -10% on last time), Green 133 (12%, no candidate last time)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 453 (40%) on a swing of 12% from Lab to Con

Milford on New Forest (Con defence)

Result: Con 1,057 (76% -4% on last time), Lib Dem 200 (14%, no candidate last time), Lab 126 (9% -11% on last time)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 857 (62%) on a swing of 9% from Con to Lib Dem (3.5% from Lab to Con)

Wiveliscombe and West Deane on Taunton Deane (Ind defence)

Result: Green 600 (45% +32% on last time), Lib Dem 389 (29% +13% on last time), Con 352 (26% -6% on last time) (No Independent candidate this time -39%)

Green GAIN from Independent with a majority of 211 (16%) on a swing of 9.5% from Lib Dem to Green (notional swing: 35.5% from Ind to Green)



