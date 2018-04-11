Corbyn’s declining poll ratings, economic trust and who would vote for a new party anyway?

On this week’s podcast, Keiran Pedley and Leo Barasi discuss:

1) Jeremy Corbyn’s declining poll ratings and whether Russia or the ongoing anti-Semitism row is more to blame.

2) A new poll shows May and Hammond leading Corbyn and McDonnell +13 points on the economy. But is the economy as all-important politically as we once thought?

3) David Miliand’s favourabilty ratings – how do they compare to his brother and could he make a comeback?

4) Who would actually vote for a new party in Britain?

5) Why question wording really matters when looking at support for a second Brexit vote.

