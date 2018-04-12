There is no doubt that this is going to be a tricky one for the prime minister. After gathering of the consensus of nations in relation to the Salisbury attack she’s now in a position where there’s an expectation that Britain could support action against Syria particularly because of the use of chemical weapons.

The first full national polling on the issue it is featured above in the YouGov charts and there is no doubt at all that the public is very nervous about going forward with a UK military intervention. Maybe memories of Iraq still run very deep even though that was 15 years ago.

My guess is that that there will be some sort of limited UK involvement but only if the Americans are also acting.

Mike Smithson

