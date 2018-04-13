St. Olaves on St. Edmundsbury (Lab defence)

Result: Lab 365 (59% +27% on last time), Con 150 (24% -7% on last time), Ind 77 (12% -26% on last time), Lib Dem 31 (5%, no candidate last time)

Labour HOLD with a majority of 215 (35%) on a swing of 17% from Con to Lab (26.5% from Ind to Lab)

Middleton, Cheney on South Northamptonshire (Con defence)

Result: Con 391 (42% -22% on last time), Lib Dem 316 (34%, no candidate last time), Lab 183 (20%, no candidate last time), Green 38 (4%, no candidate last time) (No Independent candidate this time -36%)

Conservative HOLD with a majority of 75 (8%) on a notional swing of 28% from Con to Lib Dem

Rogate on Chichester (Con defence)

Result: Lib Dem 444 (56%, no candidate last time), Con 319 (40% -27% on last time), Lab 21 (3%, no candidate last time), Green 12 (2% -18% on last time) (No UKIP candidate this time -13%)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 125 (16%) on a notional swing of 41.5% from Con to Lib Dem

Compiled by Harry Hayfield



