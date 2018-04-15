Chart from polling conducted by YouGov for the Campaign against Antisemitism

Older voters are more likely to endorse at least one anti-semitic statement, and remember older voters are more likely turn out to vote.

Conventional wisdom suggests that Labour will take a long term hit in the polls because of the recent coverage of their anti-semitism issues but recently we’ve seen conventional wisdom proven to be very wrong, this might be another example.

Before anyone accuses me saying older voters, Tories, and Leavers are all anti-semites it should be noted that a majority of those demographics didn’t agree with a single anti-semitic statement but a significant minority did.

That significant minority could determine who wins the next general election, if a couple of thousand voters had voted differently last June Jeremy Corbyn would have become Prime Minister.

Coupled with his other popular policies such as inter alia renationalising the railways, ending austerity, not loading students up with debt, and opposition to bombing Syria, this might might Corbyn even more appealing to some voters.

I don’t think it is any accident that Nick Griffin, a man who in the past has said ‘that there was a systematic and deliberate policy whereby six million Jews were gassed to death is for a variety of forensic and common sense reasons, utter nonsense’ declared his support from Jeremy Corbyn this week on not bombing Syria and talked about voting Labour for the first time in his life.

IF he sticks to his guns then for 1st time in my life I will vote #Labour – right now NOTHING is more important than resisting the psychotic rush to #WW3 of Boris & the #neocons Corbyn refuses to blame Assad for chemical attack in #Syria https://t.co/ifxqeFlqvd via @MailOnline — Nick Griffin (@NickGriffinBU) April 9, 2018

The political kaleidoscope in Britain has well and truly been shaken, the old assumptions don’t always hold true. Labour have a proud tradition of opposing racism and bigotry, this week they have won the support of someone who in 1997 published booklet entitled Who are the Mind Benders? which outlined a Jewish conspiracy to brainwash the British people in their own homeland.

