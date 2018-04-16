Will there be a price to be paid?

Was TMay right to order strikes on Syria without MPs backing? Survation

Yes 30%

No 54%

DK 16% — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 15, 2018

Do you support the UK bombing of Syria? Survation

Yes 36%

No 40%

DK 24% — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 15, 2018

Why did Corbyn oppose Syria raids?(Survation)

Genuine belief raids were wrong 40%

Opportunist bid to damage TMay 40% — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 16, 2018

The Russian Government has become a force for evil in the world (ComRes)

Agree 61%

Disagree 14%

Don't Know 25% — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) April 15, 2018

Survation in the Mail on Sunday is the only polling that we’ve seen which took place after the British raid on chemical facilities in Syria and the key findings are above.

This happened, of course, without any parliamentary vote the decision being made by the prime minister using the powers in the Royal Prerogative.

On the face of it it was a very brave decision by Mrs May to join the action with the United States and France without recalling Parliament and securing the backing of MPs.

It will be recalled that four and a half years ago there was a vote in the Commons on a similar issue which went against any action. Unlike May over the weekend Cameron was not ready to act without a parliamentary vote.

Ever since the Iraq war in 2003 the British Public appears to be very nervous about foreign interventions and given that we know how that turned out this is probably understandable.

What is intriguing about the current situation is that it highlights the leading characteristics of both the prime minister and the leader of the opposition.

The former is ready to do what she perceives to be right and is ready to face any consequences.

Mr Corbyn, on the other hand, is a long standing opponent of all foreign interventions and this puts the spotlight on his reaction. Is it tenable for the main alternative to the current prime minister to hold such views and doesn’t it expose him to attack?

Parliament returns today after the Easter break and we all get a greater sense of the political impact.

Mike Smithson

