I simply don't understand why Jeremy Corbyn has left the chamber for this debate on antisemitism. I had him down as all sorts of things. I never had him down as a coward. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 17, 2018

Well, I don't hold Corbyn responsible for the abysmal contents of antisemitic Facebook groups he is a member of, or of disgraceful tweets done in his name. But to walk out of this, to show no solidarity with his own MPs? I'm really quite stunned. — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 17, 2018

Ever seen him call out a racist on his own side?

Of course you haven’t, he’s always been a coward with a thin skin. — GOsborneGenius (@GOsborneGenius) April 17, 2018

From the beginning of all this I think he’s been more guilty of cowardice than anything else. He won’t confront; instead he retreats to his adoring base, again and again. — Benji Lanyado (@benjilanyado) April 17, 2018

(He has returned. After a lengthy, curious spell standing with his hands in his pockets behind the Speakers chair, he is back on the front bench.) — Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 17, 2018



