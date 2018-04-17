Corbyn accused of being a coward for leaving the chamber at the start of the antisemitism debateApril 17th, 2018
I simply don't understand why Jeremy Corbyn has left the chamber for this debate on antisemitism. I had him down as all sorts of things. I never had him down as a coward.
— Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 17, 2018
Well, I don't hold Corbyn responsible for the abysmal contents of antisemitic Facebook groups he is a member of, or of disgraceful tweets done in his name. But to walk out of this, to show no solidarity with his own MPs? I'm really quite stunned.
— Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 17, 2018
Ever seen him call out a racist on his own side?
Of course you haven’t, he’s always been a coward with a thin skin.
— GOsborneGenius (@GOsborneGenius) April 17, 2018
From the beginning of all this I think he’s been more guilty of cowardice than anything else. He won’t confront; instead he retreats to his adoring base, again and again.
— Benji Lanyado (@benjilanyado) April 17, 2018
(He has returned. After a lengthy, curious spell standing with his hands in his pockets behind the Speakers chair, he is back on the front bench.)
— Tom Peck (@tompeck) April 17, 2018