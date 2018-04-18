The Health Secretary, Jeremy Hunt, is being investigated by the Parliamentary Standards Commissioner for allegedly breaching the MPs' code of conduct over declaration of his biz interests – No 10 say no breach, awkward for a Cabinet minister — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) April 18, 2018





All we have at the moment is the Laura Kuenssberg tweet above but this does sound possibly serious for the Health Secretary.

The main betting markets that could be affected are the next CON leader one, shown above, and of course the next cabinet minister out. I find it hard to assess the seriousness.

Hunt has been one of the very steadiest forces within the Conservatives party in government over a period of 8 years and is one of a very select group who have held cabinet minister positions right from the start of David Cameron’s Premiership in 2010. He’s certainly steadied things at Health which is always a tricky portfolio in a Conservative government.

I’ve long thought he could make it to the top. He was a Remainer at the referendum but has since developed his views.

Mike Smithson

