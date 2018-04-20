Highland on Perth and Kinross (Con defence)

Result: Con 1,907 (47% +2% on last time), Lab 239 (6% no candidate last time), Lib Dem 78 (2% -1% on last time), Green 104 (3% -1% on last time), Ind (Taylor) 280 (7%), Ind (Baykal) 12 (0%), SNP 1,466 (36% +1% on last time)

Conservative lead over SNP of 441 (9%) on a swing of 0.5% from SNP to Con

Total Independent vote: 292 (7% -4% on last time)

No candidate elected on first count, Baykal (Independent) elminated

Details of further counts not published save Conservative HOLD

Lymm South on Warrington (Con defence)

Result: Lib Dem 769 (43% +11% on last time), Con 649 (36% -2% on last time), Lab 328 (18% -1% on last time), UKIP 25 (1% -9% on last time), Green 24 (1% no candidate last time)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority of 120 (7%) on a swing of 6.5% from Con to Lib Dem

Thatcham West on West Berkshire (Con defence)

Result: Lib Dem 820 (48% +9% on last time), Con 523 (31% -17% on last time), Lab 130 (8% -6% on last time), Green 130 (8% no candidate last time), UKIP 91 (5% no candidate last time)

Liberal Democrat GAIN from Conservative with a majority 305 (17%) on a swing of 13% from Con to Lib Dem

