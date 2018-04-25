I'm told a poll is coming out on Thursday which isn't good for Labour in London. It's been a hellish few weeks for Labour. It's not in the bag in the local elections. Not even close. This is a wake-up call. If you don't vote and encourage others to vote, Labour will lose. — Owen Jones? (@OwenJones84) April 24, 2018

The poll, part of the YouGov London series from QMUL is due to be published tomorrow though it appears that someone has had sight of it and has spread the word.

As it turns out the betting has, in many case, been edging away from LAB winning councils in London since Ladbrokes opened their market in early March.

Barnet, which was top of the red team hit list has moved from a LAB majority 1/5 to 8/13. The Tories have moved from 5/1 to 13/8 with NOC where it was at the start 8/1

In Hillingdon the betting opened with CON and LAB both on 5/6. Now the Tories have tightened to 1.3 with Labour out to 9/4.

Kensington & Chelsea the Tories move from 2/5 Con 1/25 which looks fairly emphatic. LAB has moved out from 4/1 to 10/1

Wandsworth is still seen by the bookies as a LAB win. It was at 8/11 ans is now 4/6. The Tories are 6/4 to hold on to their majority.

Westminster has seen CON majority tighten from 1/2 to 1/5 with LAB moving out from 6/4 to 3/1

The main bookie with markets up is Ladbrokes. The poll is expected to me published at 11am.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



