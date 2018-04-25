« Polling analysis: Corbyn is a liability to Labour while TMay has returned to being an asset to the Tories
The London elections’ betting edges from LAB after reports of an imminent poor poll

April 25th, 2018

The poll, part of the YouGov London series from QMUL is due to be published tomorrow though it appears that someone has had sight of it and has spread the word.

As it turns out the betting has, in many case, been edging away from LAB winning councils in London since Ladbrokes opened their market in early March.

Barnet, which was top of the red team hit list has moved from a LAB majority 1/5 to 8/13. The Tories have moved from 5/1 to 13/8 with NOC where it was at the start 8/1

In Hillingdon the betting opened with CON and LAB both on 5/6. Now the Tories have tightened to 1.3 with Labour out to 9/4.

Kensington & Chelsea the Tories move from 2/5 Con 1/25 which looks fairly emphatic. LAB has moved out from 4/1 to 10/1

Wandsworth is still seen by the bookies as a LAB win. It was at 8/11 ans is now 4/6. The Tories are 6/4 to hold on to their majority.

Westminster has seen CON majority tighten from 1/2 to 1/5 with LAB moving out from 6/4 to 3/1

The main bookie with markets up is Ladbrokes. The poll is expected to me published at 11am.

