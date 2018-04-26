With so little polling or other hard data ahead of next Thursday’s elections there’s a lot of focus this morning on the new YouGov London Poll from YouGov for QMUL.

As can be seen the February survey suggested that Labour were going to make huge gains and it was on this that the early betting and predictions have been made.

There has been a suggestion that the latest survey is going to be nothing like as good for Labour hence the interest that is being shown.

I understand that the poll is due to be published about 1100.

Mike Smithson

