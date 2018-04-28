But would TMay really appoint him?

The firm’s prices are here:-

Next Home Secretary

Michael Gove 4/1

Jeremy Hunt 6/1

James Brokenshire 8/1

Diane Abbott 8/1

Damian Hinds 10/1

David Gauke 10/1

Jacob Rees-Mogg 10/1

Karen Bradley 10/1

12/1 bar

At this stage I’m certainly not betting on this market. Firstly we don’t know whether Amber Road will indeed be leaving and the chances are that she will be staying although she could be in a pickle if it is proven that she did mislead Parliament. Her statement on Monday is going to be very interesting.

As to Michael Gove as favourite I’m not convinced. It is hard to see Theresa May, who served for six years as HomeSec, appointing someone with such liberal attitudes to these areas as a successor. She will surely want someone who will operate the Home Office in the same way that she did

Damian Hinds might be a possibility as will David Gauke. If she was smart TMay would bring Jacob Rees-Mogg into the cabinet if only because that might will impede his ability to speak outside his ministerial area. That was supposed to have been the rationale for Boris Johnson’s appointment as Foreign Secretary but he’s managed to find ways of not always being on message. Better thouh in LBJ’s famous observation JRM “pissing outside from within to pissing inside from without”.

Mike Smithson

