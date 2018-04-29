I suppose it's good that they are getting rid of the nukes and all that, but it's not much good for this year's Nobel Peace Prize betting market. pic.twitter.com/o9Ahh6UQoF — Ladbrokes Politics (@LadPolitics) April 27, 2018

Why I think the Nobel Committee will blow an ill wind for Trump

Following this week’s events on the Korean peninsula you can see why Kim and Moon are the favourites to win the award. I’m going to avoid this market from Ladbrokes as I’m not keen as betting on someone like Kim Jong-Un who has a history of volatility.

Effectively this is a bet on Kim Jong-Un remaining on his best behaviour between now and October when the winner(s) are announced.

He might do something to do something rash, particularly after being goaded by someone as similarly volatile as Donald Trump, although in Trump’s defence he’s never had his uncle executed nor has he had someone executed by death by anti-aircraft gun for dozing off during a meeting.

Given the general worldwide disdain for Trump, I can’t see him winning the prize on his own either, as we can see in the tweet below, Trump’s nearest and dearest don’t think he’ll win it either. Though many Korean experts seem to be of the opinion that the recent events in Korea had nothing to do with President Trump.

Best short ever! Remember who decides this stuff. Noting to do with merit as we have all seen. The globalist elite would never give him that win. Donald Trump at 2/1 to win 2018 Nobel Peace Prize https://t.co/ZWgKYFI8Yu via @ladbrokes — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) April 27, 2018

Paddy Power have a market up if Trump will win a Nobel Peace Prize before the end of his first term, regretfully they don’t offer the option of backing the no option. Unless Trump delivers peace in the Middle East I can’t see him winning the prize for all the reasons I think he won’t win it in 2018.

As noted above the result will be announced in October and you can find out how the process works by clicking here.

TSE



