On this week’s podcast, Leo Barasi returns and discusses the latest glut of voting intention polls with Keiran Pedley. Leo and Keiran look at what is behind the differences in voting intention figures between pollsters, how Corbyn’s personal poll ratings compare historically and the importance of the economy is in current polling.

The podcast then turns to Rudd’s resignation this week, with an in-depth look at public opinion on her departure and immigration more generally. Topics covered include whether the public think our immigration system is fair, too strict and specifically what the public think about a ‘hostile environment’ policy.

Also on the show, Leo and Keiran discuss polling on President Trump’s upcoming ‘working visit’ and look ahead to the local elections this week.

Follow this week’s podcasters:

@leobarasi

@keiranpedley

NOTE – There will be a bonus podcast this week on Friday after the local elections.



