NEW HAMPSHIRE

If the Democratic primary for president were held today and the candidates were [see below] …

Warren 26%

Biden 20%

Sanders 13%

Booker 8%

Harris 4%

Patrick 4%

Gillibrand 2%

McAuliffe 2%

Unsure 21%

(Suffolk U. Poll, Democratic primary voters, 4/26-30/18) — PollingReport.com (@pollreport) May 2, 2018

An early setback for Bernie & his enthusiastic fans?

Although the first primary of the next White House Race will not be held for another 20 months or so we have the first poll out overnight on the Democratic nomination and this, as can be seen above, has Senator Elizabeth Warren with a clear lead in New Hampshire, the first full primary state.

These early polls can be important in determining who actually decides to throw their hats into the ring and begin the arduous quest to become the next president of the United States and successor to Donald Trump.

The current front runners in the betting have been Joe Biden, former Vice President to Obama and Bernie Sanders who did very well last time in the primary race against Hillary Clinton. Both these have very high name recognition but are both in their late 70s and surely, it has been argued too old to be a contender.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has become a very powerful voice in Washington against the Trump administration in the past 18 months and, during the last White House race, there was a lot of speculation that she could put her hat into the ring.

The fight for the Democratic nomination is going to get an enormous amount of attention simply because the Democratic party base is so fired up in its desire to oust Mr Trump. We have seen this very strikingly in recent special elections where the Democrats have pulled off some pretty spectacular results in areas which Trump took comfortably in November 2016.

Currently on Betfair Warren is fourth favourite rated as a 7% Chance. The one at the top of the nomination betting is Bernie Sanders on 15% with Biden in second place on 14% and Senator Kamala Harris from California is in third on 13%.

One thing appears certain: whether Warren runs or not she will have a big influence on the race.

Mike Smithson

