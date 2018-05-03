Nuneaton & Bedworth, results of seats up: Con: 11 (+9)

Lab: 6 (-8)

Grn: 0 (-1) Chgs. w/ 2014 — Britain Elects (@britainelects) May 3, 2018

Senior tories expecting Labour to take Trafford – would be a big win for them, taking prosperous NW Tory area – currently only Tory council in NW — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) May 3, 2018

FWIW: I'm refusing to buy Labour's current line that Wandsworth is totally out of reach. What's clear, though, is that they were expecting to be better position than this. — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) May 3, 2018

Every Labour source I've spoken to has said Barnet is very much up for grabs — but not the almost certain gain it was a few weeks back — while Wandsworth and Westminster are very, very unlikely. Please take with salt, of course. — Adam Payne (@adampayne26) May 3, 2018

Current scoreboard (net changes on 2014) LAB 67 (-9)

CON 49 (+13)

LD 6 (+3)

UKIP 0 (-10)

GRN 0 (-1) — Number Cruncher Politics (@NCPoliticsUK) May 3, 2018

However if it is a truly great night for the Tories it doesn’t change the arithmetic at Westminster or Mrs May wouldn’t be kicking the can further down the road.

Excl: Theresa May holds back Brexit bills from Commons until Autumn to duck defeats to keep UK in customs union; https://t.co/EZP6amOu2D — Tom Newton Dunn (@tnewtondunn) May 3, 2018

TSE

Update

Lib Dem sources down in Richmond now telling me they have made "substantial gains" and are "on the verge" of taking control for first time since 2010. This is the Brexit effect in action. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) May 3, 2018



