How will the big picture compare with the polls?

Although large parts of the UK do not have elections today this, unless something exceptional happens, will be the last big electoral test before Britain is due to leave the EU on March 29th next year.

Because of the nature of the seats that are being fought it is expected that Labour will do very well. A total of 42% of them are in London which is very good territory for the red team. The big question is what the results tell us about the overall party situation and here we will be relying on the Projected National Vote share that Professor John Curtice and his BBC team expect to produce later on in the evening.

There’s an interesting article here by Profs Curtice and Fisher on how they do it and the particular challenges.

Expect a large amount different data coming out over the next few hours from all sorts of sources so it will take some time for a picture to develop.

Quite a large number of the seats at stake will not be counted until the morning and this might affect the overall picture of what’s actually going on.

A good way of supplementing your reports is to watch the thread here because so many PBers as will be scouring Twitter and other sources for information as it comes out.

Welcome to another PB election night.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



Tweet



