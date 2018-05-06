Tomorrow is the third anniversary of David Cameron winning a majority, here’s a few charts for your perusalMay 6th, 2018
It appears some people need educating on what a good electoral performance is & how it compares to past results, well I'm here to help. Especially with tomorrow being the third anniversary of Cameron winning a majority.
The last time the parties won a majority
1/3 pic.twitter.com/QwmfiXvqJP
— TSE (@TSEofPB) May 6, 2018
The last time the parties won a working majority.
2/3 pic.twitter.com/9McVuZLsXe
— TSE (@TSEofPB) May 6, 2018
Assuming the next general election is in 2022 by then the only Tory to have won a majority in the last 30 years will have been David Cameron, and the last time Labour won a majority without Blair it will have been 48 years. 3/3
— TSE (@TSEofPB) May 6, 2018