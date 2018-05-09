Ladbrokes open market on the battle within LAB for Lewisham EastMay 9th, 2018
The @LadPolitics betting on who'll be the LAB candidate in the Lewisham East by-election pic.twitter.com/2WjmQZMgEA
— Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 9, 2018
It is not often that opportunities come up between general elections to be selected as candidate for a party that won the seat with a 21k majority.
Lewisham East is a plum target and no doubt there are dozens of aspiring LAB hopefuls who fancy their chances. Unless there is a massive upheaval then the winner of the by-election will surely be the person chosen by the party to succeed Heidi Alexander who has resigned.
The betting on which party will win hasn’t moved since yesterday afternoon. LAB 1/25, LD 12/1, CON 33/1. I don’t have any insight into the candidate betting.
The LDs point out that at GE2010 the party was in second place there 14.9% behind LAB. Maybe. But there’s a lot of water that’s gone under the bridge since then. Their main hope is that the referendum saw Remain with 64.5% of the votes in the seat and just possibly there’s the potential to make this about Brexit and particularly Corbyn’s apparent equivocation.
-
I’m expecting the LDs to suggest that this is the opportunity for Lewisham voters to send a message to the Labour leadership that they need to listen more to party voters and be more forthright in their opposition to Brexit.
Whether that would be potent I don’t know but by-elections can become about single issues.