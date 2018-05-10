This is the first published polling since last week’s local and the findings also include the latest voting intention numbers from the firm – CON 43%+1, LAB 38=, LD 9+2.

My view is that non-voting intention numbers are probably a better way of measuring the political climate simply because those sampled are being asked for an opinion not a prediction how how they might or might not act in four years time.

The young-old split has dominated polling for the past couple of years and notice how the YouGov young segments go up to the age of 49.

Mike Smithson

