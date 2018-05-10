« Heidi Alexander: Could she be the LAB mayoral nominee in 2020 so Sadiq can return to the Commons to challenge Corbyn?
h1

New YouGov finds Corbyn’s best PM ratings amongst the young holding firm but overall a post GE2017 low point

May 10th, 2018

This is the first published polling since last week’s local and the findings also include the latest voting intention numbers from the firm – CON 43%+1, LAB 38=, LD 9+2.

My view is that non-voting intention numbers are probably a better way of measuring the political climate simply because those sampled are being asked for an opinion not a prediction how how they might or might not act in four years time.

The young-old split has dominated polling for the past couple of years and notice how the YouGov young segments go up to the age of 49.

Mike Smithson


