Backing Labour to get over 60% seems like value.

Ladbrokes have a market up on Labour’s share of the vote in the Lewisham Easy by election where Heidi Alexander polled 67.9% last year.

It is clear that the Lib Dems are going make the focus of the by election Labour’s position(s) on Brexit but I’m not sure that’ll have much of an impact.

So far Corbyn has managed to appear all things to all people when it comes to the Brexit, and with Mrs May kicking the major decisions to the autumn Corbyn can keep going with his current strategy.

The LDs first leaflet goes out in Lewisham and its attacking LAB on Brexit. pic.twitter.com/4Hpi5ACb2d — Mike Smithson (@MSmithsonPB) May 13, 2018

I suspect as in the locals in London there’ll be a swing from the Tories to Labour, we’re not in the same environment as there was in Copeland in February 2017. Seldom do we see swings from the principal opposition to the governing party.

So staking something like £50 on Labour to get between 60-70% and £20 on over 70% seems like the way to go.

TSE



