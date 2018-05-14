Yet again clubs from Leave areas came out worse

The 2017/2018 English Premier League season came to an end yesterday and the above chart shows the final rankings linked to the Brexit referendum Remain shares.

As can be seen there is a strong correlation between footballing success and the Brexit referendum Remain share in the areas where the clubs are based.

The top half of the table, with the exception of my team Burnley, is totally made up of sides from places where there was a high Remain vote while the bottom is dominated by clubs where Leave did best.

The two teams where there was the smallest Remain vote came bottom. With three Leave area sides being relegated to be replaced by possibly two from Remain areas the trend will be even more striking next season.

In its own way this very much reflects the Remain-Leave divide that exists and continues to overshadow our politics. Inevitably the top most financially powerful teams are in the big metropolitan area while the weaker teams are in smaller centres which are less wealthy.

In the 2016/17 the Premiership was made up of ten sides from Leave areas and ten from Remain. That moved to an eight-twelve split in the current season which could be six-fourteen from August.

Mike Smithson

Follow @MSmithsonPB



